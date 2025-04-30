Navjot Sidhu launches YouTube channel focusing on life, cricket but devoid of politics

CHANDIGARH: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu launched his YouTube channel ‘NavjotSidhuOfficial’, promising content on his life, cricket, and more while explaining that the channel is devoid of politics.
In response to queries about his return to active politics, Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "Time will tell," but confirmed that his wife will continue to remain active in the political arena.
The channel with the tagline ‘Master of All Trades, Jack of None, All-in-One’ will serve as a platform to share experiences from his two-decade-long international cricket career and his personal life.
Announcing that the channel’s content will focus solely on his personal experiences and interests, Sidhu in Amritsar said, "This channel will tell you everything about my life my journey in cricket, spirituality, health, comedy, lifestyle, and motivation, but not politics. I have earned everything through hard and honest work — whether it was cricket, commentary or comedy shows. IPL commentary is a big part of my life. I will put forth my views.’’
"For the first time, I will share my life story. I never brought home even a rupee from politics. I have earned everything through hard and honest work, whether its cricket, commentary, or comedy shows. This is about who I am – not as a politician, but as a human being," he stated.
He also launched exclusive new pages on Instagram and other social media platforms with a tagline, ‘The whole world is my family, all mankind my brethren. To spread happiness and do good in my religion,’’ said Sidhu.
He added, "I started off with cricket, then switched over to commentary, followed by comedy and reality shows. Politics gave me satisfaction, but commentary brought me happiness.’’
He also remarked that many treat politics as a business, but he never did. “I did politics for people’s welfare, not as a business. There was no compromise on character. Ask my children— not a single penny came from politics,” he asserted.
Answering questions about his political future, Sidhu said, "Only time will tell, life is what happens when you are making other plans, but there will be no political content on my YouTube page. This is something I am doing for my daughter. My wife remains active in politics and will continue to do so," he said.
"I never brought problems to Punjab, I always came with solutions. If we want to strengthen Punjab, we must rise above greed,’’ he said.
A former Punjab Congress president, besides being a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Amritsar, a Rajya Sabha MP and an MLA from Amritsar East, Sidhu has distanced himself at least for now from active politics. His new digital venture signals a shift toward personal storytelling and motivational outreach.
Sidhu has not been participating in the Congress Party’s events and activities for the past many months. He also did not campaign in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Meanwhile, Anand Kanwar, Director of ArtKonnect Management which will be scheduling Sidhu’s programmes besides generating and selecting content, said, "The new NavjotSidhuOfficial channel would kickstart with his cricketing experiences, techniques, anecdotes, and tips. This will be followed by holding motivational talks, his restricted yet healthy diet plans and his wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s successful battle against cancer.”
His daughter, Rabia Sidhu, said that the channel would have that ‘Sidhuism’ quotient in the first place to let people know who Navjot Singh Sidhu in his personal life is.