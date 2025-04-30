Navjot Sidhu launches YouTube channel focusing on life, cricket but devoid of politics

CHANDIGARH: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu launched his YouTube channel ‘NavjotSidhuOfficial’, promising content on his life, cricket, and more while explaining that the channel is devoid of politics.

In response to queries about his return to active politics, Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "Time will tell," but confirmed that his wife will continue to remain active in the political arena.

The channel with the tagline ‘Master of All Trades, Jack of None, All-in-One’ will serve as a platform to share experiences from his two-decade-long international cricket career and his personal life.

Announcing that the channel’s content will focus solely on his personal experiences and interests, Sidhu in Amritsar said, "This channel will tell you everything about my life my journey in cricket, spirituality, health, comedy, lifestyle, and motivation, but not politics. I have earned everything through hard and honest work — whether it was cricket, commentary or comedy shows. IPL commentary is a big part of my life. I will put forth my views.’’

"For the first time, I will share my life story. I never brought home even a rupee from politics. I have earned everything through hard and honest work, whether its cricket, commentary, or comedy shows. This is about who I am – not as a politician, but as a human being," he stated.