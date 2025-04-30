Pahalgam terror attack: Defining moment for India to shut Pakistan’s ill-intent once and for all

NEW DELHI: Undoubtedly, the Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam leading to the deaths of 26 civilians, who were vacationing in the Baisaran meadow, has shattered the Centre's narrative of the return of ‘peace and prosperity’ in Jammu & Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The attack also dealt a blow to India’s collective conscience and put the subcontinent on edge. Now, the two nuclear powers are facing off on the border, particularly along the Line of Control (LoC).

Many in the Indian establishment are of the view that the attack pushed the country to a defining moment, where the response should be such that India shuts Pakistan’s ill-intent once and for all.

The government of India’s efforts to foster peace and prosperity in Kashmir have repeatedly been undermined by Pakistan's determination to perpetuate unrest through calculated policies and covert machinations by unleashing trained terrorists as part of its proxy war against India.

The attack in Pahalgam reignited a sense of deprivation, which for long smothered Kashmiri life -- inflicting particular suffering upon the Kashmiri Pandits and the Hindu community, whose trauma spans generations.

The terror attack has further exposed a renewed strategic manoeuvring by Islamabad with the aim of derailing the fragile peace in Jammu & Kashmir, which has by and large been achieved through the sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces, civilians and the determined political resolve of successive Indian governments.

Many in the security establishment believe that the targeted assault in Pahalgam is aimed at inciting communal violence to further destabilise the region by sustaining a continuous state of economic and social strain. This certainly undermined the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir, which had demonstrated remarkable growth following the abrogation of special status under Article 370.

Data, compiled by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), indicate that in 2024 the total tourist arrivals reached approximately 2.95 million, which showed a marked improvement from 2.71 million in 2023 and 2.67 million in 2022.