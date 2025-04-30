PM Modi to continue scheduled programs in two south Indian states amid tensions with Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Despite ongoing tensions with Pakistan following the recent terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue with his scheduled engagements, visiting two key southern states—Kerala and Andhra Pradesh—on 2 May. This visit comes just a day after his appearance in Maharashtra on 1 May, where he is set to inaugurate WAVES, a first-of-its-kind global event.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will also be in Kerala on the same day to dedicate the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport to the nation. Valued at Rs 8,900 crore, this port will be India’s first dedicated container transhipment facility, marking a significant leap in the country's maritime capabilities.
In Andhra Pradesh, governed by the NDA ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Prime Minister Modi will dedicate several projects to the nation and lay foundation stones for new ones, focusing on enhancing the country's defence capabilities. Among the highlights is the establishment of a Missile Testing Range at Nagayalanka, worth over Rs 1,460 crore.
This state-of-the-art facility will include a launch centre with technical instrumentation capabilities, and indigenous systems such as radars, telemetry, and electro-optical equipment.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a range of infrastructure projects in Amaravati, including the new Legislative Assembly, High Court, Secretariat, and associated government buildings, with a combined value of Rs 11,240 crore.
During his visit to Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate various development projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore. He will also address a public rally. Among the key initiatives are seven National Highway projects aimed at widening and improving crucial stretches. These upgrades are expected to enhance road safety, create employment opportunities, and improve connectivity to prominent religious and tourist destinations like Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Malakonda, and Udayagiri Fort.
Railway projects to be inaugurated include the doubling of lines between Bugganapalle Cement Nagar and Panyam stations, as well as the commissioning of a third line between New West Block Hut cabin and Vijayawada stations.
Besides all these, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a rail-over-rail project between Guntakal West and Mallappa Gate stations, aimed at easing freight congestion at Guntakal Junction. Further, the Prime Minister will give the green light to significant infrastructure and flood mitigation efforts in the state.
These include a 320 km world-class trunk infrastructure network with underground utilities and advanced flood management systems, valued at Rs 17,400 crore.
One of the most ambitious projects to be advanced during the visit is the land pooling scheme infrastructure initiative in Amaravati. It covers 1,281 km of roads featuring central medians, cycle tracks, and integrated utility corridors, with a total investment exceeding Rs 20,000 crore.