PM Modi to continue scheduled programs in two south Indian states amid tensions with Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Despite ongoing tensions with Pakistan following the recent terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue with his scheduled engagements, visiting two key southern states—Kerala and Andhra Pradesh—on 2 May. This visit comes just a day after his appearance in Maharashtra on 1 May, where he is set to inaugurate WAVES, a first-of-its-kind global event.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will also be in Kerala on the same day to dedicate the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport to the nation. Valued at Rs 8,900 crore, this port will be India’s first dedicated container transhipment facility, marking a significant leap in the country's maritime capabilities.

In Andhra Pradesh, governed by the NDA ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Prime Minister Modi will dedicate several projects to the nation and lay foundation stones for new ones, focusing on enhancing the country's defence capabilities. Among the highlights is the establishment of a Missile Testing Range at Nagayalanka, worth over Rs 1,460 crore.

This state-of-the-art facility will include a launch centre with technical instrumentation capabilities, and indigenous systems such as radars, telemetry, and electro-optical equipment.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a range of infrastructure projects in Amaravati, including the new Legislative Assembly, High Court, Secretariat, and associated government buildings, with a combined value of Rs 11,240 crore.