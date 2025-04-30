Rajasthan to join India’s first cheetah conservation corridor with Madhya Pradesh

JAIPUR: Rajasthan is all set to become a part of India’s first cheetah reintroduction project, currently operational in Madhya Pradesh. A wildlife corridor spanning 17,000 square kilometers will be developed across both states, allowing cheetahs to roam freely in a protected and connected habitat.

The corridor will link Palpur Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh with the Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan. As part of the plan, seven districts in Rajasthan — Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, and Chittorgarh — will be integrated into the project.

Speaking in Jaipur on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised the success of the cheetah project, describing it as a unique initiative in Asia. “It is a matter of pride that cheetahs are thriving here. This is among the most successful wildlife conservation efforts globally,” he said.

Yadav also stated that the project would now move forward in collaboration with Rajasthan.