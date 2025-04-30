Rajasthan to join India’s first cheetah conservation corridor with Madhya Pradesh

JAIPUR: Rajasthan is all set to become a part of India’s first cheetah reintroduction project, currently operational in Madhya Pradesh. A wildlife corridor spanning 17,000 square kilometers will be developed across both states, allowing cheetahs to roam freely in a protected and connected habitat.
The corridor will link Palpur Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh with the Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan. As part of the plan, seven districts in Rajasthan — Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, and Chittorgarh — will be integrated into the project.
Speaking in Jaipur on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised the success of the cheetah project, describing it as a unique initiative in Asia. “It is a matter of pride that cheetahs are thriving here. This is among the most successful wildlife conservation efforts globally,” he said.
Yadav also stated that the project would now move forward in collaboration with Rajasthan.
Highlighting past joint efforts, the MP Chief Minister recalled the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We are confident that both states will progress together on this project under the leadership of the Prime Minister,” he added.
According to the action plan released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has designated the Kuno-Gandhi Sagar landscape as a suitable cheetah habitat. Of the total corridor area, 10,500 square kilometers fall within Madhya Pradesh, while 6,500 square kilometers are in Rajasthan.
The corridor will enable cheetahs to move from Kuno National Park through the Mukundara Hills Reserve in Rajasthan to Gandhi Sagar. Discussions are also underway to include parts of Uttar Pradesh, specifically the forest areas of Jhansi and Lalitpur, within the extended landscape.
An official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is in the pipeline. The proposal has reached the Chief Ministers of both states and is awaiting final approval.
During his visit to Jaipur, CM Mohan Yadav met with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Sources suggest that discussions on the cheetah corridor were held, and the signing of the MoU is expected soon.