Row over Akhilesh-Ambedkar poster intensifies, BJP calls it insult to architect of Constitution

LUCKNOW: A half-and-half image of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav juxtaposed with Dr BR Ambedkar has caused a furore in UP's political circles.

The controversial poster welcoming people to a party event has drawn criticism from various quarters since it was widely shared online on Wednesday morning.

While BJP leaders right from ministers to MPs and MLAs slammed the SP chief declaring that "there can be no greater insult... to the architect of India's Constitution," BSP supremo Mayawati also reacted strongly against the poster.

The BJP has held protests in Lucknow and across the state against the poster. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and the BJP's social media big gun, Amit Malviya, are among those who criticised the ex-UP Chief Minister and his party.

"Akhilesh Yadav is the chief of a family party and Babasaheb was against nepotism. His (Akhilesh Yadav's) ideologies do not match up with Babasaheb at all," said a senior BJP leader in Lucknow.

Malviya, meanwhile, taunted Akhilesh Yadav and the SP, saying neither could live up to Dr Ambedkar's legacy. He also referred to the row over Rana Sanga, a 16th century Rajput king, who Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman claimed invited the Mughals to India. The BJP had responded furiously. Historians said the claim was a misconception.

"There can be no greater insult to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar... than to distort his face and superimpose Akhilesh Yadav's face on it," said a BJP leader. He added that the SP and Akhilesh previously insulted the great warrior Rana Sanga, which was "absolutely unacceptable to Hindu society".