Saudi Arabia, Qatar Urge India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia and Qatar have voiced concern over rising tensions between India and Pakistan and urged both countries to pursue diplomatic solutions to the disputes.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on both countries to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation, and pursue diplomatic solutions to their disputes. Saudi highlighted the importance of fostering good neighbourly relations and ensuring regional stability.

Reaffirming its commitment to peace in South Asia, Saudi Arabia expressed support for all initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions.

Similarly, Qatar urged both sides to show maximum restraint and engage in constructive dialogue. The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored its belief that peaceful conflict resolution through diplomacy remains the most effective path to stability in the region and beyond.