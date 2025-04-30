Stories from Attari border

CHANDIGARH/BHOPAL/JAIPUR/RAIPUR: The stalemate over visa cancellations post-Pahalgam attack ended on Tuesday, with 70 Pakistan national women possessing long-term visas and No Obligation to Return to India (NORI) certificates permitted to cross over into India at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the Attari border.

Initially, the Centre revoked all visas issued to Pakistan nationals visiting India. As a result, spouses of Indian citizens with Pakistani passports faced an emotional situation; those currently visiting or residing in India had to return to Pakistan, leaving their children behind if the latter were Indian citizens. Indian nationals currently visiting Pakistan could return to India but not with their children if the latter held Pakistan passports.

However, the Centre revised the visa guidelines allowing those on Long-Term Visas to stay in the country. So, on Tuesday, Pakistani immigration authorities allowed women holding Pakistani passports and married to Indian nationals and having NORI certificates and long-term visas to cross over to India, sources said.

In total, 240 people from Pakistan, including more than 70 NORI visa holders, entered India, and 140 people from India returned to Pakistan via the Attari border.