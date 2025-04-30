Surat teacher abducts 11-year-old student, caught 390 kilometres away after four-day manhunt

AHMEDABAD: Surat City was left stunned after a 23-year-old teacher abducted her 11-year-old student and fled, but it was a hidden second mobile number that eventually led police to their dramatic capture 390 kilometres away, four days later.

The incident unfolded on the afternoon of April 25 when the teacher, a trusted educator, vanished with the young boy in broad daylight, igniting panic and a citywide manhunt.

Surat DCP Bhagirath Gadhvi told the media, "After intensive investigation, the police arrested the female teacher and the student from Raigad on Tuesday. The investigation revealed that both were facing scolding from their families and ran away due to boredom. The police are continuing the investigation."

Initially, investigators faced a dead end. The teacher had cunningly switched off her primary mobile phone shortly after fleeing with the boy from a railway station, erasing all digital trails.

CCTV scans of the railway station and local bus stands proved futile, prompting police to suspect the duo had boarded a private bus. But just as the trail began to go cold, officers traced a second, previously unknown mobile number, still active, which turned the case around.

With this critical lead, Pune Police deployed a four-member team in a race against time. Around 4:00 a.m., officers intercepted a bus near Shamlaji on the Rajasthan border and pulled the teacher and student off before they could vanish again.

The rescue marked the end of a tense four-day pursuit during which the pair had travelled across 390 kilometres from Surat by bus, narrowly staying ahead of the law.