Tariff talks with India going great, think will have deal: Trump

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said negotiations with India over a bilateral trade deal are “coming along great” and he thinks Washington will "have a deal" with New Delhi.

Trump made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking to reporters before departing the White House for a rally in Michigan marking the first 100 days of his second administration.

“India is coming along great. I think we'll have a deal with India," said the president.

"The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) as you know was here three weeks ago, and they want to make a deal. We'll see what happens,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi visited the White House in late February.

Earlier in the day, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters in the White House that the US is “very close” to a trade deal with India.

He said that America's Asian trading partners and allies "have been the most forthcoming in terms of doing the deals".

At a press briefing, he spoke about Vice President JD Vance's India visit last week. "I think that he and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi made some very good progress. So I could see some announcements on India.”