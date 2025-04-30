TRF planning attacks on Kashmiri Pandits, non-Muslim migrant workers after houses of terrorists demolished

NEW DELHI: Intelligence agencies have warned that The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, is planning fresh attacks targeting Kashmiri Pandits and non-Muslim migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir. The alert, issued amid heightened security after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, comes in the wake of intensified action against local terrorists, including the demolition of their houses.

Sources said that TRF is attempting to retaliate after nine houses linked to active terrorists were razed by authorities post-Pahalgam. The group reportedly includes foreign terrorists with battlefield experience in Afghanistan, now infiltrated into Kashmir by Pakistan-based handlers.

In a recent video, TRF warned of more violence if the crackdown continues. Though it publicly distanced itself from the Pahalgam attack, agencies suspect the group remains operationally active and ideologically aligned with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Following the intelligence input, security forces have beefed up deployment in sensitive zones, including Quick Reaction Teams, and have reinforced vigilance during Road Opening Parties and checkpoint duties. Use of mobile phones while on duty has also been restricted.

Security around vital installations and potential targets has been intensified, and all police, Army, and paramilitary units have been directed to increase monitoring and prevent casual movements in vulnerable areas.

TRF, which emerged around 2019–2020, has claimed several attacks in the past and is known for targeting civilians and security personnel, while presenting itself as a localised movement to mask its Pakistan-backed origins.