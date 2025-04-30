US again places India on ‘priority watch list’ over alleged gaps in patent enforcement, IP rights violations

NEW DELHI: The US on Tuesday once again placed India on its 'priority watch list', stating that New Delhi remains one of the world's most challenging major economies for the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights (IPRs).

The US Trade Representative's (USTR) 2025 Special 301 report, an annual review of the global state of IPR protection and enforcement, said that over the past year, India has remained inconsistent in its progress on intellectual property protection and enforcement.

It said that although India has worked to strengthen its IP regime, including raising public awareness about the importance of the subject, and engagement with the US on IP issues has increased, there continues to be a lack of progress on many long-standing IP concerns.

"India remains one of the world's most challenging major economies with respect to protection and enforcement of IP... India remains on the Priority Watch List in 2025," it said.

The country had earlier stated that this report is a unilateral measure taken by the US under their Trade Act, 1974 to create pressure on countries to increase IPR protection beyond the TRIPS agreement. Besides, India has maintained that its IPR regime is fully compliant with global trade norms.

The report comes in the backdrop of India-US negotiating a bilateral trade agreement to boost two-way commerce to USD 500 billion by 2030. The US is looking at bridging its trade deficit with India, which was USD 41.18 billion in 2024-25, through this pact.