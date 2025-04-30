What Pope Francis meant to India

BENGALURU: Pope Francis, who remains etched in the happiest memories of millions across the world, including India, has been laid to rest at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, according to his wishes. His funeral was attended by dignitaries from around the globe — among them our own President, Droupadi Murmu, and other senior Indian officials — a fitting tribute to a leader whose impact transcended religious boundaries. His tireless advocacy for peace, interreligious harmony, and environmental stewardship endeared him to people everywhere, making him a spiritual figure who belonged not just to the Church, but to the world.

Though he never set foot in India, Pope Francis always felt close to us. I recall vividly the Ad Limina visit I participated in with other bishops from West and South India between September 14–19, 2019. During a meeting with the bishops from Karnataka and the Western Region on September 17, one of us asked the Holy Father when he would visit India. Deeply moved, he shared that he longed to come. He confided that during his 2017 journey to Myanmar and Bangladesh, his initial hope had been to include India — plans which ultimately had to be set aside due to the absence of an official invitation from the Indian government.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraced Pope Francis during their meeting at the Vatican on October 30, 2021, and later announced that he had extended an invitation to the Pope, our hearts swelled with hope. Yet, this dream remained unfulfilled, as the Ministry of External Affairs never formalized the invitation. Sadly, we must now live with this missed opportunity, a heartbreak from the lip to the cup.