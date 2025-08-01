BSF jawan goes missing from Srinagar

SRINAGAR: A 24-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) constable, Sugam Choudhary, has been reported missing from the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar since last night, officials said on Friday.

Choudhary, a native of Sikhera village in Kotwali Dehat, Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, was posted at the BSF battalion headquarters in Pantha Chowk. According to BSF sources, he has been absent from duty since last evening, and all efforts to trace him have so far been unsuccessful.

A missing person case has been registered at Pantha Chowk police station.

While confirming the incident, a BSF official described it as a case of "Absent Without Leave" (AWL). “This appears to be a routine AWL case, where a jawan leaves camp without informing the headquarters, often due to personal or family emergencies,” the official said.

He ruled out any terror-related angle and suggested that Choudhary may have left for home after being denied official leave.

In response to questions about possible disciplinary action, the official said standard procedures are followed in such cases. “An inquiry will determine the circumstances under which the jawan left the camp without permission. His service record will also be reviewed,” the official added.