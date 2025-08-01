Cabinet approves six major projects, including 4 for strengthening rly link

In another decision, the Union Cabinet approved aid of Rs 2,000 to the NCDC over four years in Rs 500 crore tranches, beginning from the 2025-26 fiscal year, Vaishnaw said.

According to officials, the NCDC will now be able to raise Rs 20,000 crore from the open market over these four years, which will be placed for granting loans to cooperative societies to set up new projects or carry out expansion plans.

“The government aims to benefit 2.9 crore members of 13,288 cooperative societies in various sectors,” the minister said, adding, the NCDC fund also aims to create income-generating capital assets, expected to boost employment opportunities across skill levels.

Meanwhile, the CCEA has approved four railway multi-tracking projects covering 13 districts in Maharashtra, MP, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand, increasing the existing network by about 574 km at a cost Rs 11,168 crore.

“These projects include the Itarsi-Nagpur 4th Line, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) - Parbhani doubling, Aluabari Road-New Jalpaiguri 3rd and 4th Line, and Dangoaposi-Jaroli 3rd and 4th Line. All these projects will be completed by 2028-29,” Vaishnaw said.

Streamline Operations, Alleviate Congestion

Four multi-tracking projects for railways get Cabinet nod

Itarsi-Nagpur 4th line

Aluabari Road-New Jalpaiguri 3rd and 4th Lines

Chhtrapati Sambhajinagar- Parbhani line doubling

Dangoaposi-Jaroli 3rd and 4th lines

Projects to generate direct employment for about 229 lakh man-days during construction

Enhance connectivity to approximately 2,309 villages, with population of about 43.60 lakh