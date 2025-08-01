Can Rohingyas be declared as refugees, asks SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the first major issue to be dealt with in cases concerning Rohingyas is whether they are refugees or illegal entrants. A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and N Kotiswar Singh said once that is decided, the other issues might be consequential.

The observation while hearing a batch of pleas concerning Rohingyas in the country. “The first major issue is simple, are they refugees or illegal entrants,” Justice Kant observed.

The bench took note of the broad issues that arise for its consideration in the pleas relating to Rohingyas.

“Whether the Rohingyas are entitled to be declared as refugees? If so, what protections, privileges or rights they are entitled to?” the bench wondered.