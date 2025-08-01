Centre denies political clearance to Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh for US visit, AAP slams move

CHANDIGARH: Tensions have once again flared between the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government and the BJP-led Union government, after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denied political clearance to Punjab Power and Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh for his scheduled visit to the United States.
Singh was invited to attend the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Legislative Summit 2025, to be held in Boston, Massachusetts, from August 4 to 6. With this, he becomes the fourth AAP minister or senior functionary from Punjab to be refused permission for foreign travel by the Centre.
According to sources, all political leaders require clearance from the MEA for overseas visits. In this instance, the clearance was denied citing security reasons.
Responding to the development, Minister Harbhajan Singh expressed disappointment, stating, “The summit would have been a valuable learning experience and a chance to engage with legislators and policy innovators from around the world. It could have helped bring back progressive ideas for the benefit of Punjab.”
When asked why the clearance was denied, Singh said, “The MEA would know better.”
AAP Punjab spokesperson Neel Garg criticised the Union government’s decision, accusing it of stifling federalism and fearing international exposure of the AAP’s governance model. “Why is the Modi government afraid of @AAPPunjab leaders going abroad?” he posted on X. “CM Mann blocked, Speaker Sandhwan blocked, Minister Aman Arora, now Harbhajan Singh ETO blocked. Four AAP leaders denied political clearance. Is foreign diplomacy now @BJP4India’s monopoly? Is this an attack on India’s federal structure?”
Last year, the Centre denied political clearance to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for a visit to Paris to attend the Indian hockey team’s Olympic quarterfinal. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was also denied permission to participate in a legislative conference in the US in August 2023. In 2022, then Renewable Energy and Governance Reforms Minister Aman Arora was denied clearance for a study tour in Europe.
However, Punjab BJP spokesperson Anil Sareen downplayed the issue, saying, “It is an administrative matter, not a political one. AAP leaders should refrain from politicising it and instead consult the MEA for the reasons behind the decision.”
The invitation to Minister Singh was extended jointly by the NCSL and National Legislators’ Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat). The summit is regarded as one of the world’s largest gatherings of legislative leaders, staff experts, and policymakers. It includes open sessions on governance, professional development workshops, and networking events aimed at fostering international knowledge exchange.