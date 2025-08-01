CM Hemant Soren terms SIR threat to constitutional rights, vows to block it in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Politics has intensified over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters, coinciding with the commencement of the monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly on Friday.

The ruling alliance has announced it will protest against the SIR both inside and outside the House on 4 August, while opposition parties have termed the planned protest as dishonest and absurd.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which leads the ruling coalition, has declared that SIR will never be allowed to be implemented in Jharkhand under any circumstance. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, during a meeting with ruling party MLAs ahead of the monsoon session on Thursday, alleged that SIR poses a threat to the constitutional rights of ordinary citizens.

“The INDIA alliance is against this decision of the Election Commission,” said Soren. “Several issues were discussed during the meeting, including the SIR in Bihar. The INDIA bloc is against the decision of the Election Commission, and we also protest this,” he said. “Whatever is happening in Bihar regarding SIR itself shows how the constitutional institutions are being misused by the central government,” he added.

According to State Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore, a resolution will be passed in the Assembly opposing the implementation of SIR in Jharkhand, which will then be forwarded to the central government. “SIR is just a political conspiracy; the BJP is deliberately imposing it on non-BJP ruled states through the Election Commission,” he alleged.

“The poor and the weaker sections are affected by the governance and policies during the BJP regime. Through SIR, the BJP is trying to exclude the poor and the weaker sections from the opportunity to vote,” said the finance minister.