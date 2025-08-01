EC publishes draft voter rolls for poll-bound Bihar after month-long SIR

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday published the draft electoral rolls for Bihar, following the completion of the contentious and month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise ahead of upcoming assembly polls.

No compiled list was made available, but voters can check their names on the EC's website.

There were 7.93 crore registered voters in the state before the SIR began in June, according to the EC. It is yet to be known how many voters are in the just-published draft rolls.

The publication of the draft rolls also kicked off the process of "claims and objections", which would continue till September 1, and during the period, voters with complaints of wrongful deletion of names can approach the authorities concerned seeking a remedy.

Assembly elections would be due in the state later this year.

Critics of the exercise, who felt it was being undertaken to "help" the ruling NDA in the upcoming polls, which the JD(U)-BJP combine will face with an incumbency of 20 years, moved the Supreme Court, which said earlier this week that the SIR should result in "en masse inclusion and not en masse exclusion."

Earlier, political leaders such as CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, who is also one of the petitioners who moved the Supreme Court, had voiced concerns that the ruling dispensation would try to play its "the real game" during the claims and objections phase, with the help of "empowered" but pliant EROs and AEROs.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, recently created a flutter by threatening to "boycott" the upcoming elections if concerns were not addressed squarely.