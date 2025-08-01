Himachal Pradesh to reintroduce lotteries after two decade to boost revenue amid rising debt

CHANDIGARH: Facing a mounting debt burden that has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, the Himachal Pradesh government is exploring new avenues for revenue generation. In a key move, the state cabinet has decided to lift the two-decade-old ban on lotteries, with an estimated annual revenue potential of Rs 50–100 crore.

The decision comes amid declining central allocations and the discontinuation of GST compensation, which have further strained the state’s finances. The government hopes that restarting lottery operations will help bridge the fiscal gap without putting an additional burden on taxpayers.

In 1999, the then Himachal Pradesh CM Prem Kumar Dhumal had banned the sale of all types of lotteries in the state, under Sections 7, 8 and 9 of the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 and made its violation punishable under Lotteries (Regulation) Act.

In a bid to shore up revenue amid mounting debt, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet has approved the revival of state-run lotteries, a practice banned over two decades ago. The decision follows a recommendation by the Resource Mobilisation Committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

The finance department made a detailed presentation before the cabinet, highlighting the potential of lotteries as a significant revenue source. Citing examples from other states, officials noted that Kerala earns over Rs 13,582 crore annually through lotteries, Punjab around Rs 235 crore, and the hill state of Sikkim nearly Rs 30 crore.

Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said many states—including Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, and several northeastern states—currently operate lotteries successfully. “There is no nationwide ban on lotteries. If regulated properly, Himachal too stands to benefit,” he said.

Sources said the state government is likely to introduce specific legislation in the upcoming monsoon session of the assembly, starting August 18, to operationalise the scheme.

However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition. Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur called the decision regressive and harmful. “By legalising lotteries, the government is trying to bring back a dark era when many families were ruined—people committed suicides, and their homes were auctioned. The BJP strongly condemns this policy,” he said.