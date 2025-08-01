IB officer, sister found dead in locked flat in Ghaziabad; Suicide suspected

LUCKNOW: The bodies of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and his sister were found in a locked house in Ghaziabad. According to sources, the siblings had been living with their mother, who was not at home at the time of the incident. Their father is currently stationed at CSIR Goa.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Govindpuram, under the jurisdiction of Kavinagar police station. When the mother returned home around 5 p.m., she found the door locked from the inside.
Initially, she attempted to contact her children over the phone, and then knocked on the gate but received no response. She assumed they might be sleeping. However, when she looked through a window, she saw both of them lying on the floor.
With the help of a neighbour, she broke the door and went inside the room. A local welder was called to break open the door to get both of them out. The siblings were rushed to Sarvodaya Hospital, but doctors declared them dead on arrival.
The sources claimed that there was smell of sulphos emanating from the bodies. However, no suicide note was recovered from the scene, and the reason behind the suspected suicide remains unclear. The mother is reportedly unable to speak about the incident.
Meanwhile, the police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. The family has refused to pursue police action.
According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Avinash Kumar Singh, son of Sukhbir Singh, a resident of House No. H-352 in Govindpuram Colony. Avinash worked with the Intelligence Bureau in Delhi, while his 23-year-old sister, Anjali, was a student.
DCP Dhawal Jaiswal said that an investigation is underway. Authorities are examining mobile phones and other digital evidence to determine the exact cause of the incident. He added that although the victims’ father is posted in Goa, the family has been residing in Ghaziabad for the past 20 years.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)