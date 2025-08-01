IB officer, sister found dead in locked flat in Ghaziabad; Suicide suspected

LUCKNOW: The bodies of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and his sister were found in a locked house in Ghaziabad. According to sources, the siblings had been living with their mother, who was not at home at the time of the incident. Their father is currently stationed at CSIR Goa.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Govindpuram, under the jurisdiction of Kavinagar police station. When the mother returned home around 5 p.m., she found the door locked from the inside.

Initially, she attempted to contact her children over the phone, and then knocked on the gate but received no response. She assumed they might be sleeping. However, when she looked through a window, she saw both of them lying on the floor.