India clarifies no talks held on F-35 jets, stresses autonomy in balancing ties with US, Russia

NEW DELHI: India has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with the United States, while maintaining its traditional ties with Russia and emphasising sovereign decision-making in defence procurement.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday that India’s ties with various countries stand on their own merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country. “India and Russia have a steady and time-tested partnership,” he said.

Jaiswal pointed out that the India-US relationship is a “comprehensive global strategic partnership” anchored in “shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties,” noting that the partnership has endured “several transitions and challenges.”

He added, “We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward.”

Addressing a question on defence cooperation, Jaiswal said: “We have a strong defence partnership with the U.S., which has been strengthening over the last several years. There is potential for this partnership to grow further under the India-U.S. COMPACT for the 21st century.”