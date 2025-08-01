Is arrested model-actress Shanta a Bangladeshi spy? Police investigates

KOLKATA: Activities of Bangladeshi model and actress Shanta Pal, who has been arrested in Kolkata, are reminiscent of the activities of Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested on suspicion of being a Pakistani spy, police sources said.

Shanta lived a luxurious life as Jyoti. She too travelled to many places in India, including the Nathula Pass, near the China border in Sikkim which raised suspicion about her, a Kolkata Police official said.

"Jyoti Malhotra is accused of spying for Pakistan. Is Shanta doing the same for Bangladesh? We have been trying to ascertain this in the investigation," the official added.

According to police sources, Shanta Pal, a Bangladeshi citizen, came to India in 2023. Since then, she has been staying here. Both her visa and passport have expired.