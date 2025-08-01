Jaipur Diary | Buzz over ex-CM Raje’s audience with Modi

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s surprise meeting with PM Narendra Modi during the Parliament session has reignited political chatter. They spoke for 20 minutes, reportedly discussing Rajasthan’s stalled cabinet expansion and the recent school accident in Jhalawar, her home turf. Insiders say she is pushing for her loyalists in the cabinet and party organisation. Speculations are rife that Raje’s meeting, coupled with CM Bhajan Lal Sharma’s recent visit to Delhi, could finally trigger long-awaited political appointments. And the resignation of VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP’s tallest Jat face, has added more weight to Raje’s push.

Girls knock on the Raj High Court’s door

In a dramatic twist from Beawar, students of a government girls’ school have taken their battle to the Rajasthan High Court after their school was abruptly merged with a boys’ school. On July 14, the Government Girls Senior Secondary School was clubbed with the Government Secondary School (Boys), Delwara, without consulting parents. The furious girls filed a petition, calling the merger unfair and poorly planned. The petition says 276 girls were shifted into a school with 303 boys, and without enough classrooms to accommodate everyone. The court demanded a response from the education department within a week.