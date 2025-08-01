Kharge slams government for deploying CISF in well of House; Rijiju says decisions taken by Chair

NEW DELHI: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday that some MPs moved aggressively in Rajya Sabha to prevent its proceedings, prompting marshals to prevent them, as he asserted that it is not the government but for the respective Chair of the two Houses to take measures he deems fit.

His reaction came after Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised strong objections to the presence of security personnel, including the CISF, in the well of the House, alleging opposition MPs were being prevented from raising issues.

Rijiju said CISF personnel are part of the security apparatus after the incident of two intruders jumping into Lok Sabha and opening smoke canisters, adding that there have been cases of MPs even jumping over the secretariat table within the House.

He said he is eliciting information from Rajya Sabha as to exactly what happened, assuring opposition parties that he will consult the Chair if they have any issue.

The minister said what he had gathered is that some MPs stepped aggressively out of their seats to disrupt proceedings.

Nothing will be done that comes in the way of MPs using their privilege or taking up their issues but they also have no right to prevent others from speaking and snatching the rights of other members, he added.

"Parliament security is a serious issue overseen by the Chair and not government," he said.