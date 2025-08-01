Maharashtra CM Fadnavis warns ministers after Kokate’s ouster from agriculture ministry over misconduct

MUMBAI: After shunting Manikrao Kokate from the agriculture ministry, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday warned his ministers that if they continue to misconduct and stoke controversies, strict actions will be taken against them.
CM Devendra Fadnavis said that after the statement of Manikrao Kokate calling government beggars and his viral video of playing online rummy, there was anger, therefore, they decided to remove him from the agriculture ministry. He said that he had a meeting with DCM Ajit Pawar and DCM Eknath Shinde, where it was decided to remove Mr Kokate and, in his place, NCP MLA Duttatray Bharne was given charge of the agriculture ministry, while Kokate was given the charge of Sport and Youth Welfare ministry.
“We all three decided not to tolerate the misconduct of the ministers anymore. We also warned of strict action henceforth. We are here to serve the people and people elected us to serve them, not to stoke controversies. The ministers should watch before speaking anything. People do watch, observe and react; therefore, there has to be control over the minister's conduct,” CM Fadnavis said.
He also added that after removing Kokate from the agriculture ministry, no other change is expected soon.
Meanwhile, shunted Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate without any remorse, welcomed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and DCM Ajit Pawar's decision. He said that he was happy and accepted the decision of their leader. “I wish good luck to Duttatray Bharne for getting the agriculture ministry. He is the son of a farmer and comes from a rural background, so he is the right person to give justice to farmers. If I need some advice, I will surely seek it from him,” Kokate said.
Sources said that Kokate was not able to handle the media and control his mouth as well. “Kokate is a genuine person, but his language is not appropriate and that continues to cause controversy. Kokate had made up mind to resign because of frustration and pressure, but he is happy that his party leader and DCM Ajit Pawar reduced his portfolio so that there will be less media attention towards him and his department. It was a great opportunity for Kokate, but he was not prepared and groomed for it,” said the source, requesting anonymity.