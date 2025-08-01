Maharashtra CM Fadnavis warns ministers after Kokate’s ouster from agriculture ministry over misconduct

MUMBAI: After shunting Manikrao Kokate from the agriculture ministry, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday warned his ministers that if they continue to misconduct and stoke controversies, strict actions will be taken against them.

CM Devendra Fadnavis said that after the statement of Manikrao Kokate calling government beggars and his viral video of playing online rummy, there was anger, therefore, they decided to remove him from the agriculture ministry. He said that he had a meeting with DCM Ajit Pawar and DCM Eknath Shinde, where it was decided to remove Mr Kokate and, in his place, NCP MLA Duttatray Bharne was given charge of the agriculture ministry, while Kokate was given the charge of Sport and Youth Welfare ministry.

“We all three decided not to tolerate the misconduct of the ministers anymore. We also warned of strict action henceforth. We are here to serve the people and people elected us to serve them, not to stoke controversies. The ministers should watch before speaking anything. People do watch, observe and react; therefore, there has to be control over the minister's conduct,” CM Fadnavis said.