MEA denies political clearance to Punjab Minister for US visit; fourth AAP leader to be denied foreign travel approval

CHANDIGARH: Once again, the Aam Aadmi Party led Punjab Government and BJP led Union Government are at loggerheads, as Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied political clearance to Punjab Power and Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh for his scheduled visit to the United States. Singh is supposed to attend the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Legislative Summit 2025 to be held in Boston, Massachusetts from August 4 to 6.

He is the fourth Aam Aadmi Party leader (minister or senior functionary) who has been denied approval for foreign travel. Sources said that political leaders require clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs for travelling abroad.

The MEA cited security reasons for the refusal. Harbhajan Singh said that this conference would have been a good learning experience as a legislator and an opportunity for international exposure.

"The summit would have provided a platform to connect with legislative peers and policy innovators from across the globe, enabling me to bring back innovative ideas and best practices that can be implemented for the benefit of Punjab,’’ he said. When asked why he was denied permission, Singh said that the MEA would know better.