Nation

NIA attaches properties of Pakistan-based Dawood Ibrahim gang's operative in Gujarat

The properties of the arrested accused have been attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on the orders of NIA special court.
Representative image
Representative image
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached two immovable properties belonging to an aide of Pakistan-based fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim in connection with 2015 double murder case in Gujarat's Bharuch, officials on Friday said.

The properties of the arrested accused, Mohammad Yunus alias Manjro, have been attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on the orders of NIA special court, Ahmedabad, in the case, they said.

Representative image
Uttar Pradesh man buys Dawood Ibrahim's Mumbai property after 23-year battle

"The attached properties include his residential house in ward no 3, city survey no 3614, Bharuch City (Total area: 143.96 sq.mt.) and ward no 3, city survey no 3615, Bharuch City (Total area: 29.59 sq.mt.)," said a statement issued by the probe agency.

Manjro was arrested for his role in the criminal conspiracy and murder of the BJP workers -- Shirish Bengali and Pragnesh Mistry -- in November 2015, it said.

"These attachments by the NIA are a very important step towards dismantling the terror ecosystem of D-company gang operating from Pakistan," the probe agency said.

NIA
Dawood Ibrahim

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com