Opposition protests as Bihar’s draft electoral rolls published under SIR

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said it has published the draft electoral rolls of Bihar after completing the first phase of collecting enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

It said that, as part of the SIR exercise, poll officials allegedly reached out to and covered all 243 assembly constituencies and 90,817 polling stations. The Commission added that copies of the draft electoral rolls have been shared with political parties.

It is to be noted that opposition parties have been protesting against the SIR in Bihar and are demanding a discussion in Parliament over the issue. The SIR exercise comes ahead of the state assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year in October–November.

The Commission, in a statement, said, “Draft Electoral Rolls for Bihar, covering each of the 243 assembly constituencies and 90,817 polling stations, are being shared with all political parties by the 38 District Collectors at 11 AM today, i.e. 1 August 2025, and the same was published for public viewing at 3 PM on Friday.”