Over 3.25 lakh child abuse cases disposed of by fast-track courts across country, UP tops list: Centre

NEW DELHI: A total of more than 3.25 lakh cases have been disposed of by 746 fast-track special courts -- including 405 exclusive POCSO courts -- operational across 30 states and Union territories, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.

The fast-track special courts (FTSCs) have been formed to expedite trials in cases of rape and child sexual abuse, the ministry informed Lok Sabha in a written response on Friday.

These courts have disposed of more than 3.25 lakh cases as of April 30, 2025, the ministry said.

Uttar Pradesh leads with nearly 90,000 disposals, followed by Madhya Pradesh with over 31,000 and Kerala with over 25,000 cases, according to data shared by Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur.