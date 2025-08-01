Rebels’ task force in Nagaland to deal with illegal immigrants

GUWAHATI: A conglomerate of rebel groups in Christian-majority Nagaland said it would not allow the establishment of any madrasas “in the Naga-inhabited territories” and “disband” any if in existence.

Taking serious note of the “imminent threat posed to the demographic, socio-economic and political future” of the Nagas, the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC-NNPGs) resolved to set up an “Immigration Control Task Force” to control and regulate issues relating to illegal immigrants.

The committee cited the secular nature of the co-existence of diverse communities in the Naga-inhabited areas, where people respect and promote religious tolerance, but categorically stated that this liberal approach would never be allowed to be misused to promote religious fundamentalism.

“Therefore, the Working Committee shall not allow any madrasas to be established and shall also disband any madrasas in existence, if any, in the Naga-inhabited territories,” the committee said in a statement.

“Masjids also should not be misused to foment Jihadist ideology in any manner for which the concerned Muslim Councils in Naga areas are asked to coordinate with the Task Force on related issues,” the statement said.

Advocating for long-term strategic measures to tackle the issue, the committee called for the intensive identification and registration of migrants to avoid unnecessary harassment to legally settled citizens.

It asked community leaders, including village authorities at the grass-root level, to extend their cooperation to the Task Force. It added that the steps being taken must not be construed as anti-Muslim agenda or against any particular religious or social groups.