SGPC urges Centre to act against misinformation on Sikhism by AI platforms

CHANDIGARH: Concerned over the spread of misinformation related to Gurbani, Sikh history, and religious teachings through Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has called on the Union Government to formulate a concrete policy to curb such practices. The SGPC has also written to multiple AI companies, urging them to take immediate corrective measures.
In a formal communiqué, the SGPC has raised objections with a number of major AI platforms, including ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Grok, Gemini AI, Meta, Google, VEO 3, Descript, Runway ML, Pictory, Magisto, InVideo, DALL·E 2, MidJourney, DeepAI, and others. The step follows multiple complaints from the Sikh community regarding the dissemination of distorted or inaccurate information about Gurbani (holy Sikh verses), Gurmat (Guru’s wisdom), and Sikh historical narratives.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the Sikh faith has sacred traditions which must not be altered or misrepresented under any circumstances. “In this era of fast-evolving technology, AI-generated content, including altered images and historical narratives, has deeply hurt Sikh sentiments. These distortions cannot be tolerated,” he stated.
He stressed that Guru Granth Sahib is the supreme authority for Sikhs and that no tampering with its sacred verses is acceptable. “Some AI tools have presented incorrect versions of Gurbani, which is not only misleading but amounts to sacrilege,” he said. The SGPC has issued emails to the concerned platforms, asking them to remove any such content and prevent further dissemination of misinformation.
Dhami also raised concern about AI-generated depictions of revered Sikh figures, symbols, and scriptures, warning that this could mislead younger generations who increasingly turn to digital platforms to learn about their heritage. “Incomplete and inaccurate information poses a threat to the spiritual and cultural integrity of Sikhism,” he added.
The SGPC has already taken action against certain Gurbani mobile applications for presenting verses incorrectly. Dhami termed the issue “extremely serious” and said the committee will work with individuals and organisations in the tech space to address it effectively.
He further appealed to the Sikh community to avoid relying on unverified apps and instead consult authentic, historically accurate sources for spiritual and cultural knowledge.
In a direct appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Dhami urged the central government to take formal cognisance of the issue and draft a national policy to prevent the spread of religious misinformation through AI platforms.
“This is a matter of deep concern for the Sikh community, and it requires urgent and coordinated action,” Dhami concluded.