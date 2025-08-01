SGPC urges Centre to act against misinformation on Sikhism by AI platforms

CHANDIGARH: Concerned over the spread of misinformation related to Gurbani, Sikh history, and religious teachings through Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has called on the Union Government to formulate a concrete policy to curb such practices. The SGPC has also written to multiple AI companies, urging them to take immediate corrective measures.

In a formal communiqué, the SGPC has raised objections with a number of major AI platforms, including ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Grok, Gemini AI, Meta, Google, VEO 3, Descript, Runway ML, Pictory, Magisto, InVideo, DALL·E 2, MidJourney, DeepAI, and others. The step follows multiple complaints from the Sikh community regarding the dissemination of distorted or inaccurate information about Gurbani (holy Sikh verses), Gurmat (Guru’s wisdom), and Sikh historical narratives.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the Sikh faith has sacred traditions which must not be altered or misrepresented under any circumstances. “In this era of fast-evolving technology, AI-generated content, including altered images and historical narratives, has deeply hurt Sikh sentiments. These distortions cannot be tolerated,” he stated.

He stressed that Guru Granth Sahib is the supreme authority for Sikhs and that no tampering with its sacred verses is acceptable. “Some AI tools have presented incorrect versions of Gurbani, which is not only misleading but amounts to sacrilege,” he said. The SGPC has issued emails to the concerned platforms, asking them to remove any such content and prevent further dissemination of misinformation.