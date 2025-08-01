Three killed, five injured as vehicle crashes into height barrier on Hindon bridge in Meerut

MEERUT: Three persons were killed while five others were injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on a bridge over the Hindon River in the Sarurpur police station area when a speeding light vehicle crashed into a height barrier, police said.

Eight people were travelling in the vehicle when it was passing over the bridge along the Meerut-Baraut road.

The impact of the collision left the vehicle badly damaged, killing three passengers on the spot, police said, adding that the injured were rushed to a hospital.

The crash triggered chaos in the area, police said.

Sarurpur SHO Ajay Shukla told PTI that the identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed, though preliminary information suggests that the victims were from a distant location.

Police have seized the vehicle and initiated a probe into the incident, the SHO said.