Afghan kingpin behind fake Indian passport racket busted in Jabalpur, MP

BHOPAL: A major racket facilitating illegal Afghan nationals in acquiring Indian passports has been busted in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested three individuals, including the alleged kingpin, an Afghan national identified as Sohbat Khan, who had been living illegally in Jabalpur for the past decade.

Khan, who had married a local woman during his stay and managed to obtain an Indian passport in 2020 using forged documents, was reportedly helping other Afghan youths residing illegally in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh to obtain Indian passports using fake address proofs linked to Jabalpur.

The two local aides arrested alongside Khan have been identified as Dinesh Garg (40), a resident of Jabalpur’s Vijay Nagar area and a forest guard posted at the election cell in the Jabalpur district collector’s office, and Mahendra Kumar Sukhdan (45).