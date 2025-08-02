Arunachal Pradesh activists urge Centre for a talk with China before proceeding with hydel project on Siang
NEW DELHI: Environmental activists and civil society representatives from Uttarakhand and Northeast states accused the Centre of creating fear over China’s world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River to develop an 11,500 MW hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh on the Siang River.
They urged the government to engage in dialogue with China to gain a clear understanding of the hydrology before proceeding with the dam’s construction.
However, it’s noteworthy that China shares its borders with 13 countries and currently has no water treaties in place with any of them.
In July, P.K. Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, held a meeting with all stakeholders to expedite the survey work, citing the project is of national importance.
During a press conference in Delhi, activists claimed that both the Union and state governments are suppressing public protests against the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) for the Siang Upper Multi-Purpose Project (SUMP).
The project involves the construction of a dam that would be 300 meters high and would lead to the submergence of 27 villages, affecting around 150,000 members of the Adi tribe.
"The Union and State governments are militarising the entire region to prevent people from organising protests," said Bhanu Tarak, a lawyer and activist from Arunachal Pradesh.
Tarak alleged that the state government has filed ten cases against her till now for organising a protest against the Dam. She advised the government to consult with China to get an accurate status on the project.
“The government is resorting to violent means to silence our protests,” stated Ebo Mili, another lawyer who leads the protests.
“State police have illegally detained me three times,” Ebo revealed.
“One can only imagine what they are doing to other protesters,” he added.
Activists reported that the government has deployed thousands of paramilitary forces to assist the National Hydropower Corporation (NHPC Ltd) in conducting the project’s pre-feasibility study.
Last December, 351 environmentalists, journalists, scientists, and civil society organisations sent a letter to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, urging her to direct the government to withdraw security forces from the area.
Experts indicate that the Siang region is known as a global biodiversity hotspot, particularly within the Dihang-Dibang Biosphere Reserve, which spans West Siang, Upper Siang, and Dibang Valley.
This area is one of the most biodiverse regions in the state, featuring a wide variety of flora and fauna, including many endemic species. Culturally, the Adi tribe regards the river as sacred, referring to it as 'Ane,' which means 'mother' in their indigenous language.