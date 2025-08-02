Even 24 hours after publication of Bihar draft rolls no political party has filed objections: ECI

NEW DELHI: Amid a major political storm over the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar electoral rolls, the poll panel on Saturday said that despite 24 hours having passed since the draft rolls were published, none of the political parties have filed even a single case of claims and objections.

Meanwhile, the Commission has approved a substantial hike in the honorarium for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Supervisors, along with newly introduced payouts for senior officials overseeing electoral roll management.

In an official statement, the poll panel said, the draft Electoral Rolls of all the 90,712 polling booths of all 243 assembly constituencies have been shared with all the political parties by all 38 DEOs of Bihar on 1 August 2025.

It, however, said, “From 1 August 2025 (3 PM) till 2 August (3 PM), all political parties put together, have filed ‘Zero’ Claims and Objections for the addition of the names of eligible electors and deletion of the names of ineligible electors.”