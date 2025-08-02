Five-month-old drowns in waterlogged home in Kolkata, locals blame civic apathy

KOLKATA: In a tragic incident, a five-month-old girl, Rishika Ghoroi, died after falling from a bed into stagnant water inside her waterlogged home at Birati near the Kolkata airport. The incident took place on Saturday morning in the Debinagar area of Ward No. 13 of the North Dum Dum Municipality.

According to local sources, the mother of the baby had left the room after putting the child to sleep on the bed. Locals said that the child somehow fell from the bed into the water while sleeping. The baby girl was rescued from the water and was first taken to North Dum Dum Municipal Hospital. Later, she was taken to Dr B C Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences at Phoolbagan in Kolkata. There, the doctors declared her dead. Her body has been sent for autopsy.

Even though there has been little rain in the last two days, the entire area has allegedly remained waterlogged for more than two weeks, locals said. Water had also entered the victim’s home.