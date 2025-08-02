Four HP police personnel suspended after carrying liquor in escort vehicle attached to CM Sukhu's convoy

CHANDIGARH: Four Himachal Pradesh Police personnel, including a sub-inspector of Solan district, part of the escort and on protocol duty of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, have been placed under suspension after being caught on camera buying liquor crates from a shop in Chandigarh in uniform.

Sources said that the helicopter of Sukhu could not take off from Shimla owing to bad weather. Followingly, the CM had come to Chandigarh on August 1 by road on his way to Delhi.

The police personnel were returning to Solan when they bought the liquor from a shop.

The incident came to light after a bystander captured a two-minute video of the policemen in uniform allegedly purchasing two cartons of liquor and loading them into a black Scorpio SUV. The footage went viral on social media.