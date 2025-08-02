House logjam over SIR continues

NEW DELHI: The face-off between the Opposition and the government continued on Friday as both Houses of Parliament were adjourned over the demand for a discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of Bihar electoral rolls.

The INDIA bloc, including the Congress, TMC, DMK and RJD, wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding a special discussion on the EC’s SIR in Bihar.

“We, the undersigned Members of Parliament representing various Opposition parties, wish to express our deep concern over the voter list revision in Bihar, especially a few months before the state assembly elections,” the letter read.

This is unprecedented. The Election Commission has indicated that similar exercises will soon be undertaken across the country. Given the widespread apprehension about the transparency, timing, and intent of this process, the matter requires the urgent attention of the House,” said the letter.

In the letter, the parties said the Opposition has consistently raised the issue since the start of the session. “It was reiterated in several interactions with the government, including the all-party meeting held on Sunday, July 20,” it said.

“While the government has stated its willingness to discuss all issues, including this one, no date has yet been fixed for such a discussion,” it said.

A special discussion in the Lok Sabha will allow MPs to seek clarity and ensure transparency, they pointed out. “We, therefore, urge you to schedule a special discussion on the ongoing voter roll revision without any further delay”.

Earlier in the day, a united INDIA bloc held a protest march at the gate of Parliament demanding the rollback of ongoing SIR in Bihar.