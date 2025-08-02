Independents seize Uttarakhand panchayat polls, dynastic politics stings BJP

DEHRADUN: Independents have emerged as the undisputed dominant force in Uttarakhand's recent three-tier Panchayat elections, securing the largest share of seats and delivering a notable blow to both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress. The results, declared on Thursday, underscore a growing voter preference for non-aligned candidates and a strong rejection of dynastic politics, particularly impacting the BJP.
Of the 358 Zila Panchayat member seats, Independents secured an impressive 145, while BJP-backed candidates won 121, and Congress-backed candidates obtained 92. This outcome mirrors the 2019 Panchayat elections, where independent candidates outperformed major parties. These polls covered 11,082 positions across various tiers, with many elected unopposed or remaining vacant.
A key feature of this election was the rural electorate's clear preference for young, educated, and enthusiastic candidates, irrespective of party affiliation. Crucially, the results served as a sharp rebuke to dynastic politics, predominantly impacting the BJP. Political observers noted that the "stubborn insistence" of some BJP leaders to field family members angered other party hopefuls, leading to internal dissent and even covert sabotage.
Several prominent BJP leaders experienced notable defeats for their relatives. Karan Jeena, son of BJP MLA Mahesh Jeena, lost his election. The son of Nainital BJP MLA Sarita Arya also struggled to win, and the daughter-in-law of BJP MLA Ram Singh Kaida from Bhimtal was defeated. Three-time BJP MLA Dileep Rawat saw his wife Neetu Rawat defeated in the Zila Panchayat election, her second local poll loss, and his sister-in-law, Beena Rawat, also lost her BDC member election.
In Chamoli district, Rajni Bhandari, the outgoing Zila Panchayat President and wife of former minister Rajendra Singh Bhandari (who recently switched from Congress to BJP), lost significantly after contesting as a rebel. Santosh Kumar Ram of the BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha and his wife Pooja Devi also lost in Almora. The outgoing Nainital Zila Panchayat President, Bela Tolia, and former Kapkot Block chief, Govind Danu, also suffered defeats, marking significant setbacks for the BJP.
However, not all dynastic bets failed. BJP MLA Munna Singh Chauhan successfully secured a win for his wife, Madhu Chauhan, the outgoing Doon Zila Panchayat President. Similarly, senior Congress leaders Pritam Singh and Shurveer Singh Sajwan saw their sons win Zila Panchayat seats.
The palpable anger against dynastic politics was primarily directed at the BJP. These results indicate simmering resentment among rural populations against BJP public representatives, a sentiment that could pose a significant challenge for the party in the upcoming 2027 state assembly elections.
Reacting to the results, BJP state spokesperson Honey Pathak told TNIE, "The election results clearly show the unwavering trust of the public in the state's BJP government."
Conversely, Congress state chief spokesperson Garima Mahara Dasouni asserted to TNIE, "The results of the three-tier Panchayat elections have robbed the Bharatiya Janata Party of its sleep. The BJP now clearly sees what fate awaits them at the hands of the people of this state in the 2027 assembly elections."