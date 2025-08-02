Independents seize Uttarakhand panchayat polls, dynastic politics stings BJP

DEHRADUN: Independents have emerged as the undisputed dominant force in Uttarakhand's recent three-tier Panchayat elections, securing the largest share of seats and delivering a notable blow to both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress. The results, declared on Thursday, underscore a growing voter preference for non-aligned candidates and a strong rejection of dynastic politics, particularly impacting the BJP.

Of the 358 Zila Panchayat member seats, Independents secured an impressive 145, while BJP-backed candidates won 121, and Congress-backed candidates obtained 92. This outcome mirrors the 2019 Panchayat elections, where independent candidates outperformed major parties. These polls covered 11,082 positions across various tiers, with many elected unopposed or remaining vacant.

A key feature of this election was the rural electorate's clear preference for young, educated, and enthusiastic candidates, irrespective of party affiliation. Crucially, the results served as a sharp rebuke to dynastic politics, predominantly impacting the BJP. Political observers noted that the "stubborn insistence" of some BJP leaders to field family members angered other party hopefuls, leading to internal dissent and even covert sabotage.