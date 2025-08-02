India’s organ donation rate remains below one per million despite record 18,911 transplants in 2024

NEW DELHI: As many as 18,911 organ transplants were performed last year in India, which continues to face an acute shortage of organs for transplantation, a latest government report said on Saturday.

The report, released by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, said that although the number of transplants in India has significantly increased from 4,990 in 2013 to 18,378 in 2023, and 18,911 transplants in 2024 from January to December, the organ donation rate remains low at less than 1 per million population.

“This starkly contrasts with the highest in the world at around 48 per million population in Spain,” it said.

India ranks third in the world, after the United States and China, in terms of total organ transplantation, and first in terms of total living donor organ transplantation.

The annual report by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) under the Union Health Ministry also showed that Tamil Nadu and Delhi performed the maximum number of heart, kidney, lung and liver transplants.

Over 63,000 individuals currently need kidney transplants, and around 22,000 need liver transplants in India.

In 2024, there were 13,476 kidney transplants in the country, the highest number of which were performed in Delhi, followed by Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala and West Bengal.

Similarly, there were 4,901 liver transplants. Delhi reported the highest number of liver transplants, followed by Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana.

A total of 253 heart transplants were performed in the country. The highest number was in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Telangana and Maharashtra. Delhi was in sixth place.

In lung transplants, 228, Tamil Nadu again reported the highest number. It was followed by Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi.

Just 44 pancreas transplants were carried out, and Chandigarh conducted the most, followed by Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.