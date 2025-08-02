It happens in Bihar! ‘Dead’ woman comes alive

PATNA: A woman, who was declared dead nearly three months ago, was discovered alive, thanks to the door-to-door campaign by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for revision of electoral rolls in election-bound Bihar.

Nisha Kumari was found alive when a BLO visited the house of one Shivranjan Kumar, a resident of Dhanarua in rural Patna, for verification of the voter list last month. The BLO was stunned to find Nisha Kumari, already declared dead in government records, as she was declared dead, and a death certificate was obtained from the state government on May 5.

When the officer verified the voter list, he learnt that the Revenue, Land Reforms and Registration department had issued the death certificate. Nisha’s death certificate was obtained through a Right to Information Act counter. The BLO collected Nisha’s details and provided her with an enumeration form.

But Nisha’s worries did not end there. She submitted an application through RTI to the Block Development Officer (BDO), Dhanarua, seeking the name of the person who had applied for her death certificate. She was shocked to know it was her husband, Shivranjan.