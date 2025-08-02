Nation

Jharkhand education minister Ramdas Soren suffers brain injury, to be airlifted to Delhi

Soren was admitted to the Jamshedpur hospital, where doctors found blood clotting in the brain after he fell in the bathroom in his residence early on Saturday.
Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren being brought to a hospital after he allegedly fell in his house, in Jamshedpur, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.
Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren being brought to a hospital after he allegedly fell in his house, in Jamshedpur, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (Photo | PTI)
RANCHI: Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who suffered a head injury after he fell in the bathroom in his residence early on Saturday, was being airlifted to a Delhi hospital for better treatment, state minister Irfan Ansari said.

Soren was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur this morning, he said.

"Ramdas Soren ji's health has suddenly deteriorated. He fell in the bathroom, which resulted in a severe brain injury and a blood clot," Ansari, the state health minister, said in a statement.

Later, he told reporters that Soren was admitted to the Jamshedpur hospital, where doctors found blood clotting in the brain.

"We are preparing to airlift him to Delhi. I am constantly in touch and monitoring his condition," he added.

