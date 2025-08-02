Landslide at Uttarakhand hydro project injures 12 workers, four critical

DEHRADUN: Twelve workers were injured, four of them critically, in a sudden landslide that struck the dam site of the under-construction Vishnugad Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project in Helang, Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, on Saturday. The project is being developed by the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC).

Following the incident, teams from the tehsil administration, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and health department swiftly arrived at the site. All injured workers were rescued and immediately admitted to various hospitals for treatment.

District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed that there were no fatalities reported from the Helang incident, stating that 12 workers sustained injuries in total.

Of the injured, four are currently receiving treatment at the THDC Hospital. Two seriously injured workers are undergoing treatment at Swami Vivekananda Hospital in Pipalkoti, while another individual had a plaster cast applied at the same facility. One critically injured worker has been referred to the Medical College in Srinagar for advanced care.