Main road to Sikkim cut off due to highway collapse, landslides

KOLKATA: Heavy landslides have stopped all kinds of vehicular movement on the National Highway 10, the main road connecting Siliguri with Sikkim and Kalimpong on Saturday. Since Friday, incessant heavy rains have been lashing the hills and plains of north Bengal.

On Saturday morning, a portion of the National Highway 10 near Tarkhola, adjacent to Teesta Bazar, collapsed and submerged in the Teesta River. Since National Highway 10 was blocked, Sikkim was relying on National Highway 717A for the movement of goods vehicles. But that alternative route was also closed in the afternoon.