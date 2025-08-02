Philippine President Marcos to visit India as strategic ties deepen with defence, maritime cooperation

NEW DELHI: Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will embark on his first state visit to India from August 4 to 8, marking a major step in the evolving strategic partnership between the two Indo-Pacific democracies.

The visit comes as both nations celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and expand cooperation in defence, maritime security, trade, and connectivity.

President Marcos will be accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, several Cabinet ministers, senior officials, and a business delegation. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 for bilateral talks and also call on President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. Marcos will later visit Bengaluru before concluding his trip, External Affairs Ministry said.

India and the Philippines have significantly strengthened defence ties in recent years, most significantly through the 2022 $375 million deal for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system. It was India’s first export of the system to any foreign country. The acquisition boosts the Philippines’ maritime defence posture in the contested South China Sea and India’s potential as a reliable defence exporter.

“India is a friend,” President Marcos had said during his address at the Shangri-La Dialogue last year. His upcoming visit is expected to reinforce that sentiment with new agreements likely in defence, maritime cooperation, and direct air connectivity, a source familiar with the development told TNIE.