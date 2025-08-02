PM Modi takes veiled jab at Trump’s 'dead economy' remark, asks citizens to back swadeshi products

LUCKNOW: In light of US President Donald Trump’s recent claim that the Indian economy was dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to him, without directly referencing the remark, by asserting that India was on its way to becoming the world’s third-largest economy while the world was grappling with an atmosphere of instability.

“There is an atmosphere of instability across the globe. Every country is focused on its individual interests. India is set to become the third biggest economy in the world, and that is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned,” the Prime Minister said.

While addressing a public rally at Banauli village in the Sevapuri area of his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi during his 51st visit on Saturday, the Prime Minister exhorted the countrymen to remain vigilant in protecting the country’s interests amid global instability, where every nation was concerned about its interests.

Laying stress on the significance of economic self-reliance, the Prime Minister urged the countrymen to take the pledge towards adopting ‘swadeshi’ (made in India) as much as they could so as to support the nation’s farmers, small industries, and youth.