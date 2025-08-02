PM Modi takes veiled jab at Trump’s 'dead economy' remark, asks citizens to back swadeshi products

LUCKNOW: In light of US President Donald Trump’s recent claim that the Indian economy was dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to him, without directly referencing the remark, by asserting that India was on its way to becoming the world’s third-largest economy while the world was grappling with an atmosphere of instability.
“There is an atmosphere of instability across the globe. Every country is focused on its individual interests. India is set to become the third biggest economy in the world, and that is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned,” the Prime Minister said.
While addressing a public rally at Banauli village in the Sevapuri area of his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi during his 51st visit on Saturday, the Prime Minister exhorted the countrymen to remain vigilant in protecting the country’s interests amid global instability, where every nation was concerned about its interests.
Laying stress on the significance of economic self-reliance, the Prime Minister urged the countrymen to take the pledge towards adopting ‘swadeshi’ (made in India) as much as they could so as to support the nation’s farmers, small industries, and youth.
Without naming President Trump directly, the Prime Minister’s statement seemed to be a veiled retort to the US President’s assertion that India’s economy had "tanked" and that it relied heavily on American markets.
The Prime Minister’s remarks assume significance as he touched on the point just days after the US administration announced a 25% tariff on Indian imports and warned of further economic penalties if India continued trade with Russia.
The Prime Minister added that the citizens and the business community could support indigenous production through a renewed commitment to the ‘vocal for local’ movement.
“We will buy only those things that are made by Indians. We need to become vocal for local,” he urged the crowd.
“Those who want the best for the country and want to see India as the third biggest economy in the world, be it any political party, should leave their differences aside and instil a resolution for 'swadeshi' products,” he added.
The Prime Minister said that the dream of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ could be realised only with the united efforts of countrymen.
Spelling out his government’s highest priority as the welfare of farmers, small-scale industries, and employment generation, he said: “Our farmers, our small-scale industries, the employment for youth — their interest is our top priority. The government is doing everything it can in the best interest of the country. However, there are some responsibilities we have as citizens.”
He also made a direct appeal to India’s business community to prioritise the sale of only domestic products, especially in light of global disruptions.
While claiming that it was his first visit to Kashi after Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister took the opportunity to warn Pakistan, asserting that any future act of terror would be met with decisive retaliation using India's indigenous weapon systems.
“This is the first time I have come to Kashi after Operation Sindoor. In Pahalgam, 26 innocent civilians were mercilessly killed by terrorists. I had taken the pledge to avenge my daughters' sindoor, and that commitment has been fulfilled with the blessings of Mahadev. I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor to the feet of Mahadev,” said Prime Minister Modi.
In a strongly worded message, he said that the destructive BrahMos missiles were being manufactured in Lucknow and it was a matter of pride for him as he was also an MP from Uttar Pradesh. “If Pakistan commits any sin again, missiles made in UP will destroy the terrorists.”
Hailing the defence capabilities of the country and promoting the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), Modi said: “During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our air defence systems, missiles, and drones have proved the strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat, especially the BrahMos missiles.”
“In Pakistan, even hearing the name 'BrahMos' is enough to keep them awake at night,” he said.
He added: “Many major defence firms are setting up their manufacturing plants in the UP Defence Corridor. Made-in-India weapons will soon become the strength of our forces.”
During his discourse, the Prime Minister called out Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for what he labelled “SP’s vote bank politics” and slammed him for questioning the government about the timing of the encounter of perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.
“The leader of the Samajwadi Party asked in Parliament, why did we kill the Pahalgam terrorists now? Then what should we do? Should we call them and ask if we have your permission to kill them? Should we give them the opportunity to escape?” asked the Prime Minister with his tone loaded with sarcasm.
He continued by accusing the SP leadership of granting clean chits to several terrorists during their tenure in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister said that SP and Congress both were sharing the pinch and pain of Pakistan.
“Congress has been insulting the valour of Indian armed forces and had been having a problem with the name of Operation Sindoor, calling it a ‘tamasha’,” said the Prime Minister. “How dare they call it a tamasha?”
The Prime Minister further added that it was due to Mahadev’s blessings that India avenged the Pahalgam terror attack and brought the perpetrators to justice.
“Those fomenting trouble in the country must remember that we worship Lord Shiva for his blessings, but we take the form of Kal Bhairav when it comes to confronting the enemy,” asserted Modi.
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 52 development projects worth approximately Rs 2,183.45 crore in Varanasi.
The 52 projects span key sectors such as road infrastructure, healthcare, education, sports, tourism, and urban development. Initiatives include road construction and widening, hospital upgrades, improvement of educational institutions, better drinking water and sanitation, development of sports infrastructure, establishment of a homeopathic college, construction of paved ghats for religious tourism, expansion of electricity and parking facilities, pond renovation, and the setting up of libraries, animal hospitals, and dog care centres, according to an official statement.
He also released the 20th instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi directly to the bank accounts of 9.70 crore farmers across the country.
Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Prime Minister at the Banauli public meeting venue. He said, “The Prime Minister’s visit to Kashi comes after the success of Operation Sindoor. This new India has crushed the terrorists of Pahalgam into the ground.”