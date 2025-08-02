Proposal for amicable resolution of Mahanadi river water dispute under consideration: Chhattisgarh CM to Odisha CM

Meanwhile, the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal has deferred its next hearing to September 6, informed Advocate General Pitambar Acharya. He said that there has been progress in discussions at both the chief secretary and political levels, with both states expressing willingness to move toward a settlement.

Presiding over a high level meeting on July 23, Majhi had emphasised on an early solution to the water dispute. "The Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh can be resolved through discussions between the governments of the two states with support from the Centre. The Central Water Commission (CWC) can provide technical assistance in this regard," he had stated.

Sai and Majhi had in March 22 agreed to find a way for a peaceful and amicable solution to the Mahanadi water sharing dispute between the two neighbouring states. Sai met Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhavan here during a visit to Odisha. Majhi also had a discussion with Sai regarding the water dispute at the conference of water resources ministers in Rajasthan in February.