Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids house, office of former SAD member Ranjit Singh Gill a day after joining BJP

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday raided the residence and office of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and prominent realtor Ranjit Singh Gill. The sudden raid comes after Gill was inducted into the saffron party by the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday.

There was heavy police presence outside Gill's office in Kharar. The state vigilance team was inspecting his residence in Sector 2 of Chandigarh.

Gill was not available for comment, but his close associates confirmed the raids. Till the time of writing, there has been no official information on the raid yet.

Gill was inducted into the BJP by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his official residence here on Friday evening. After joining, party Gill expressed confidence in the saffron party's policies and programmes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.