Punjab villages pass resolutions banning intra-village love marriages, cite disruption of social harmony

CHANDIGARH: Love marriages have triggered social backlash in Punjab's rural belt, with village panchayats passing resolutions banning intra-village marriages or calling for social boycotts of couples and their families, citing that these unions disrupt social harmony and also lead to violent disputes and family feuds.

The latest case is from Manakpur Sharief village in SBS Nagar district of Punjab near Chandigarh, as the six-member village panchayat recently passed a resolution to ban any youth who solemnise marriage after running away from the village. Any boy or girl who elopes and enters into a marriage without parental approval will no longer be allowed to reside in the village.

The resolution also stated that anyone found helping such couples or offering them shelter will face strict action from the panchayat. It also appealed to neighbouring villages to adopt similar stances, warning that such couples should not be given refuge in surrounding areas either, said sources.

The move was set off after a couple from the village eloped and got married. The villagers were of the view that the families of the couple had banished them and the couple did not reside in the village. “This is not a punishment but a step to caution the youth of the village,” it stated.