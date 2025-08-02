Rahul alleges Arun Jaitley threatened him to back off from opposing farm laws; BJP rubbishes charge as 'fake news'

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday flagged Rahul Gandhi's remarks on former Union minister late Arun Jaitley as "fake news," and asked the Congress leader to stick to facts instead of rewriting timelines to "suit narratives."

Addressing Congress' annual legal conclave on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said, "I remember when I was fighting the farm laws -- he's not here anymore, so I really shouldn't say it but I will -- Arun Jaitley ji was sent to me. He said, 'If you continue down this path, opposing the government and fighting us on the farm laws, we'll have to take action against you.' I replied, 'I think you don't know or have an idea who you're talking to. We're Congress people, and we're not cowards. We never bend; the superpower British couldn't bend us'."